Wealth Architects LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

