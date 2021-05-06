Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $39.81 on Thursday, hitting $1,080.54. 37,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 713.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $669.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.