Wealth Architects LLC Has $602,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,486 shares of company stock worth $37,341,350. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $134.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,477. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.