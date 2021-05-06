We Are One Seven LLC Sells 539 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,120.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 713.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

