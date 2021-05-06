We Are One Seven LLC Sells 52 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $326.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $331.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average of $261.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

