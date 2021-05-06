We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

