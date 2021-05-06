We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $845.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

