We Are One Seven LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

