Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $31.55 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 78.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.