Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

