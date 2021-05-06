Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WVE opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
