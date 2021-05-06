Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

