Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $372.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $379.69 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $338.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

