Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,017,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.02. 1,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $298.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.