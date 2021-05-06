Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
WCN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 16,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,158. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.