Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WCN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 16,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,158. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.