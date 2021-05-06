WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 785 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

