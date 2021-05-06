WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

