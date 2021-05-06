WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $328,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

