WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $113,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $114.70 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

