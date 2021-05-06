WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

