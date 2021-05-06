WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

