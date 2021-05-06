WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,100 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

