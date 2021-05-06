Warp Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $393,732.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $905.90 or 0.01593593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

