Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €22.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIC. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ETR:DIC traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €14.67 ($17.26). 85,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

