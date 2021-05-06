Waifu Token Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $50,299.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00278231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.70 or 0.01150978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.02 or 0.00751924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,106.06 or 1.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token's official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token's official website is waifutoken.io

