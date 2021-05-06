Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.10 ($27.18) and last traded at €22.34 ($26.28), with a volume of 145059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €22.96 ($27.01).

A number of analysts have commented on WAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.