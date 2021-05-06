Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €128.64 ($151.34).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €124.40 ($146.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12-month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.73 and its 200 day moving average is €111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

