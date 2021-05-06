W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $460.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.45. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $460.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.