W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

