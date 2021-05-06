W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 773,683 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

