Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $183.39 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 2889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.05.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

