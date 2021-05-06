Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

VNT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

