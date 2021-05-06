Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

