Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €218.00 ($256.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €230.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

