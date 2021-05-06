Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €7.55 ($8.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €218.00 ($256.47). 1,207,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

