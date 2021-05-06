Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

