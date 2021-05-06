Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

