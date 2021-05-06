Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

VSH opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

