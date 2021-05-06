Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

V opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average is $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

