Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $279.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $229.21 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

