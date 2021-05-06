Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AIO stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

