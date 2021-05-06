Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $30.50. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 26,506 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.26.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

