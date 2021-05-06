Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

Viad stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 61,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,963. Viad has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

