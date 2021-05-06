Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.84

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.8387 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.