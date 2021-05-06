Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 960 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average is $220.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

