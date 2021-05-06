Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Anders Ullman Sells 12,056 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Anders Ullman sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $10,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNA opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

