VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 72.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $222.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,168 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

