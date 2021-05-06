Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,309. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5,224,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

