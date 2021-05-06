Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

