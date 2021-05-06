Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 85.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 195.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

