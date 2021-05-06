Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

